(Bloomberg) -- Hungary can pay for Russian natural gas without violating European Union sanctions against Russia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post in response to a warning from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier this week Premier Viktor Orban said Hungary was ready to pay for Russian gas in rubles if needed, but Von der Leyen said doing so would be in breach of sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Contracts between state power company MVM Group’s subsidiary CEEnergy and Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC’s subsidiary Gazpromexport allow for the payment of gas delivered as required by the supplier, Szijjarto said.

