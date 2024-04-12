(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is moving toward smaller, more cautious steps in cutting the European Union’s highest benchmark rate as the central bank confronts multiple risks, according to a long-standing member of the Monetary Council.

After almost a year of cuts that saw the National Bank of Hungary reduce the key rate to 8.25% from a peak of 18%, it’s time to slow down, Gyula Pleschinger told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday. He expects a terminal rate of around 6.5% to 7% by June, he said.

“We should prepare for a soft landing” said Pleschinger, a member of the rate-setting body since 2013. “We definitely need a more cautious rate-cycle from here composed of smaller steps. It’s not worth surprising the markets.”

The central bank is preparing for a “new phase” of monetary policy from April, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on March 26, signaling the end of what had been mostly 75 basis-point monthly cuts over the past six months.

Hungary’s budget deficit and rising expectations of a delay to the start of the monetary easing by the Federal Reserve following inflation data this week are among the chief risks, Pleschinger said.

The impact on the forint, among the more volatile emerging-market currencies, is important because of its effect on inflation, Pleschinger said. The latest bout of global risk aversion hit the forint especially hard, dropping 0.7% against the euro on Friday in Budapest, whereas the Polish zloty was much slower to react.

“The pass-through effect of the exchange rate on inflation has more than doubled in a little over a decade, which means the effect of exchange rate swings on prices is much stronger,” Pleschinger said. He reiterated that the central bank had an inflation target, not an exchange-rate goal, but underlined that policymakers wanted to avoid heightened forint swings.

Pleschinger’s warning on the budget came a day after the government presented a $1.8 billion savings package to meet an upwardly revised deficit goal of 4.5% of gross domestic product.

More needs to be done, he said, given the $6.3 billion cashflow-based shortfall the budget racked up already in the first quarter, nearly matching the original full-year target.

“The budget is the main focus for investors,” Pleschinger said. “There is a sizable hole, and the latest package announced by the finance minister to postpone some investments only covers half of that.”

