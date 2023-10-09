(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s record budget shortfall narrowed only slightly in September, keeping up pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orban to cut spending or raise tax revenues even after hiking this year’s deficit target.

The January-September deficit narrowed to 3.26 trillion forint ($8.9 billion) after a 34 billion forint surplus in September, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday. It was the first monthly surplus since October of last year.

The government last week raised the budget deficit target for this year to 5.2% of gross domestic product from 3.9% after a collapse in domestic demand undermined value-added tax revenues while pension increases and higher interest payments stretched expenditures.

Hungary has also blamed the European Union for worsening Hungary’s budget woes by withholding more than $30 billion earmarked for Hungary due to corruption and rule-of-law concerns. That’s forcing the government to prefinance EU projects from its own budget.

Without further fiscal steps, Hungary’s shortfall may reach 7.3% of GDP this year and 4.2% in 2024, compared with the government’s 2.9% goal for next year, OTP Bank Nyrt. economists wrote in a report last week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.