(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s hospitals will come under “unprecedented” pressure due to the spiraling of Covid-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“We’re going to need every doctor, every nurse, every ventilator,” Orban said in a Facebook video on Thursday after meeting virus experts.

Earlier in the day, Hungary reported the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases in more than two months, prompting the government to extend virus curbs, including a curfew and the closure of some businesses including restaurants, until March 15.

