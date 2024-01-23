(Bloomberg) -- The forint and shares in Hungary’s largest lender fell after the Economy Ministry floated a plan to replace the reference rate used for bank loans.

Hungary’s currency dropped as much as 0.5% to 385.3 per euro, the weakest in five weeks. OTP Bank Nyrt.’s shares fell 3.2%, the most since September, after the proposal, which risked further boosting tensions between the government and the central bank.

Two officials at the ministry proposed switching the main rate used by commercial banks to determine the interest charged on loans, which are typically levied by adding a margin to the Bubor interbank rate.

They instead recommend using the yield on Treasury bills of the same tenor as the peg for loans, according to an article on the Portfolio website published on Monday. The Bubor rate is influenced by the central bank’s base rate and hence too high, said the officials, Bence Gerlaki and Tamas Balas.

Verbal Interventions

The ministry’s latest proposal amounts to an “attempt to loosen lending conditions by regulatory means, bypassing the central bank,” UniCredit analyst Eszter Gargyan said Tuesday.

The plan marks a further step in a series of verbal and regulatory interventions by Hungary’s government into monetary policy, traditionally the domain of the central bank. Government ministers have been arguing for quicker rate cuts to foster growth in a sluggish economy, while critics have accused the government of disrupting monetary transmission with its moves.

While the forint’s daily move was in line with the main regional peer the zloty, Hungary’s currency has strongly underperformed in the past week amid talk of faster monetary easing and a continued standoff with the European Union over aid to Ukraine.

The “regulatory intervention might weigh on Hungary’s risk assessment” and would also “trigger outflows from local equities,” according to UniCredit.

The current yield of 3-month government bills is more than 2 percentage points below the interbank rate, as it is “influenced by supply and demand factors on a thin market dominated by local funds,” UniCredit said. The implementation of the plan would thus lead to an effective lending rate cut, in case commercial banks do not compensate by raising risk premiums, it said.

