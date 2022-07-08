(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will hire thousands of border rangers to defend the European Union country’s southern border from a potential influx of refugees driven by a potential global food crisis, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The government will hire 2,200 border rangers initially and later expand the force to 4,000, Orban said in a Facebook video posted on Friday.

Orban’s championing of anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies, including the construction of a border fence, have made him one of the ideological leaders of Europe’s populist movements and an ally of former US President Donald Trump. The five-term leader has also sought to challenge the authority of the EU’s top court on questions of immigration.

Orban’s anti-immigrant agenda at home over the years has deflected attention from domestic issues, including corruption. Currently authorities are struggling to contain market turmoil that has seen the forint plunge to record lows. The EU is withholding crucial funding, citing graft and rule of law concerns.

