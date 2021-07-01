(Bloomberg) -- Hungary, which has suffered the second-highest Covid-related deaths per capita since the pandemic’s outbreak, reported no daily virus-related fatalities for the first time since early September, according to data published on Thursday.

The government plans to scrap most remaining virus curbs this week when 5.5 million people, or about 56% of the population, will have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The improvement in Hungary contrasts with some other countries in Europe and elsewhere that are experiencing fresh outbreaks connected to the delta variant.

The easing of curbs in Hungary will extend to masks, which will no longer be mandatory indoors, including on public transportation. Vaccination certificates won’t be required for eating inside restaurants or for hotel stays, though proof of inoculation will still be needed to attend some larger sports and music events.

