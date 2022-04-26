(Bloomberg) -- Hungary raised its benchmark interest rate in a move that may eventually help streamline central bank monetary policy.

The central bank raised the benchmark by 100 basis points for a second consecutive month to 5.4% on Tuesday, matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy will explain the decision at a briefing starting at 3 p.m. in Budapest. A statement will also be published at the same time.

The move continues to narrow the gap between the benchmark and the one-week deposit rate, which is set weekly and which has served as the effective base rate. It’s currently at 6.15%, making it the highest key interest rate in the European Union. Economists expect it to be raised to 6.45% on Thursday, according to a separate Bloomberg survey.

While spiraling inflation, a weak forint and monetary tightening by major central banks point to further rate hikes in Hungary, policy makers have under-delivered after flagging in March that bigger rate increases would be needed and for a longer period to rein in price-growth. They’ve kept the one-week rate unchanged in their last four decisions.

The forint dropped as much as 1.1% against the euro before the decision, the biggest daily currency drop globally.

Hungarian inflation continued to accelerate in March as the effects of record pre-election spending, a weaker currency and a surge in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lifted prices across the economy. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, jumped to an annual 9.1%, the fastest pace in almost 21 years.

