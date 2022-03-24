(Bloomberg) -- Hungary resumed raising the effective interest rate after the central bank said that the war in neighboring Ukraine will lead to a sharply deteriorating inflation outlook.

The central bank raised the one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 6.15%, matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. That brings cumulative tightening to 185 basis points since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago.

The central bank in Budapest signaled a larger and longer rate-hike cycle on Tuesday. It expects inflation to accelerate further from an annual 8.3% in February, with new projections pointing to an average annual price increase as high as 9.8% this year.

Economic growth meanwhile is expected to slow due to energy price increases, supply chain shocks and declining investment and consumption.

Money market traders expect the effective rate to climb 150 basis points in three months, according to forward-rate agreements.

Hungary’s key interest rate may peak at 7%, according to analysts at OTP Bank Nyrt., who flagged in a report on Wednesday that risks to that risks to their forecast are tilted to the upside as even more tightening may be needed to bring inflation under control.

