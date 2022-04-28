(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank hiked its key interest rate after the country’s currency dropped the most in Europe this week and policy makers warned of a deteriorating inflation outlook.

The one-week deposit gauge was lifted 30 basis points to 6.45%, making it the highest key rate in the European Union. That was in line with estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Central bankers said on Tuesday that they planned to continue with rate hikes to stem inflation, which they said may average about 9% this year, triple their 3% medium-term target.

The hawkish rhetoric has failed to buoy the forint, which has dropped 4.5% against the euro since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the biggest decliner among European currencies. Investors have cited political risks and weaker public finances for the forint’s under-performance.

The inflation outlook, the fallout from the war in Hungary’s eastern neighbor, newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s budget consolidation plan and the outcome of talks with Brussels over the release of EU funds may all affect their future decisions.

The EU formally launched its new rule-of-law budgetary powers against Hungary on Wednesday, kickstarting a process that could ultimately deny Orban’s government more than 40 billion euros ($42 billion) in EU funding.

