(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank looked past the weakest forint in a year to keep borrowing costs near zero, as rate-setters awaited action from the euro area before a scheduled comprehensive review of monetary policy next month.

The National Bank of Hungary on Tuesday kept the overnight deposit rate -- the main interest-rate tool for influencing financing conditions -- at minus 0.05%, and the base rate at 0.9%, matching the forecasts of all economists in a Bloomberg survey. In a statement at 3 p.m. it’s also expected to leave its unconventional policy setup unchanged until September, when the monetary authority will publish its quarterly-updated inflation report.

While global market jitters in the wake of a U.S.-China trade war have pushed the forint within a percent of a record low against the euro this week, easing price pressures are providing central bankers cover to maintain monetary stimulus. Core inflation stripped of the impact of indirect taxes, policy makers’ most-closely watched measure, slowed to an annual 3.2% in July and neared the authority’s target.

“Price data give little reason for the central bank to adjust its monetary policy, especially as the next meeting on Sept. 24 will have a new inflation report and will follow decisions by the ECB and the Fed,” Raiffeisen Bank analyst Zoltan Torok said before the rate announcement.

The recent tide of monetary-policy easing across the globe means Hungary will probably refrain from taking a third modest tightening step next month after cutting a target of surplus liquidity in the economy and raising the overnight rate in March and June.

Those steps haven’t really dented Hungary’s reputation as one of the most dovish monetary authorities in the world. Years of central bank stimulus have pushed the effective policy rate to 0.26%, below the 0.9% benchmark, resulting in one of the lowest real rates globally. That’s helped Hungary’s economy grow at the fastest pace in the European Union so far this year.

With more euro-area easing probably on its way in September, some investors are predicting an eventual return to policy loosening in Hungary. Money-market traders have priced out all tightening for the next 12 months. Forward-rate agreements suggest the 3-month Bubor interbank rate, the main gauge of financing conditions in the economy, will rise 7 basis points to 0.33% in the last three months of 2020.

