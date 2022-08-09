(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian inflation accelerated to the fastest in 24 years, offering no reprieve for a central bank that’s raised interest rates by the most in the European Union.

Consumer prices rose 13.7% in July from a year earlier, exceeding all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Core inflation, which strips out volatile commodity prices, was even higher at 16.7%, pointing to broad-based inflationary pressures across the economy.

Central bankers hiked the base interest rate by more than 800 basis points this year, including by 200 basis points last month, as policy makers struggle to rein inflation and shore up the forint. The Hungarian currency has been the third-worst performing in emerging markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, dropping more than 8% against the euro.

“The central bank has no choice but to continue its rate-hike cycle with decisive steps,” said Mariann Trippon, an economist at Intesa Sanpaolo’s CIB Bank in Budapest. She predicted that the base interest rate may rise to 13% by year-end from 10.75% now.

When it comes to prices, the worst is yet to come. While July inflation was dominated by food costs -- the prices of bread and cheese soared more than 50% year-on-year -- that’s likely to shift to energy in the coming months.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban capped lavish household energy subsidies from August, with consumers on the hook for a seven-fold price increase on above-average natural gas consumption. A price cap on motor fuel -- which has made Hungarian gas stations the cheapest in the EU -- are also being phased out gradually as the government tries to cut spending and deal with a potential energy crunch.

The moves may help push annual inflation to more than 20% in the autumn, according to CIB Bank’s Trippon.

