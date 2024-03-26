(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will most likely slow the pace of its rate cuts Tuesday as the weakness of the forint limits room to lower the European Union’s highest borrowing costs despite a steep drop in inflation.

The National Bank of Hungary will probably cut its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 8.25%, according to 16 economists out of 22 surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest are split between calls ranging from as little as 25 basis points to as much as a full percentage point.

The forint’s weakening sparked by a flare-up in a feud between the central bank and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet over interest rates and the bank’s governance has made markets reconsider their expectations for rates.

Money market traders turned more cautious about further cuts. They now see only 124 basis points of monetary easing in the next three months, down from 218 basis points at the end of last month.

The forint has weakened 2% against the euro compared to a month earlier, the worst performance among emerging markets after the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso. While the central bank has no exchange rate target, it has regarded the forint as a key factor when setting interest rates, because of its effects on inflation.

The central bank increased the pace of its cuts to a whole percentage point in February due to a surprisingly fast reduction of the inflation rate. In a rare dissent, two members of the monetary council voted to keep the slower, 75 basis point pace. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said the acceleration in easing would be “temporary.”

