(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will probably embark on its impending monetary tightening campaign with quarterly interest-rate hikes to rein in the European Union’s fastest inflation without undercutting the economy’s rebound, a central banker said.

Increases will most likely coincide with the central bank’s inflation forecasts, which it publishes once every three months, Monetary Council member Gyula Pleschinger said. He added that the bank, which hasn’t had a dissenting vote on rate policy in five years, may also retire the 1-week deposit facility that’s now the bank’s main tool for influencing monetary conditions.

“If we move too slowly, that can have serious negative market consequences, but if we move too fast then we can undermine economic growth, which is still fragile,” Pleschinger said in an interview. “We need to strike a balance.”

The forint fell as much as 0.6% against the euro after Pleschinger’s comments, reaching its weakest level in more than two weeks as investors pared rate-hike bets. The currency has strengthened 1.3% against the euro in the last month.

The central bank’s leadership has been explicit about the need to raise rates at its June 22 meeting after prices grew by an annual 5.1% for a second month in May, breaching the 2%-4% tolerance band. But economists and money-market investors are split over the pace, with the former group forecasting two 15 basis-point increases this year in a Bloomberg survey and the latter pricing in double that amount, according to forward-rate agreements.

The bank’s new inflation forecasts, to be published June 22, will be the “reference point” for the scale of monetary tightening needed.

“We probably need a tightening cycle, and if there’ll be one, quarterly steps are the most likely,” Pleschinger said.

The central bank may also simplify its policy toolkit when it begins tightening. Policy makers are seeking to return their attention to the base rate, which they last raised a decade ago and which had been effectively supplanted by the one-week deposit facility as the benchmark.

That may entail scrapping the one-week deposit facility, which was designed to respond to market turbulence rather than inflation trends. It currently carries an interest rate of 0.75%, compared with the 0.6% rate on required reserves, the traditional benchmark.

“We came up with the one-week facility as a temporary tool to deal with volatility caused by market turbulence as long as the expected risks associated with inflation remained symmetric,” Pleschinger said. “That period is behind us.”

(Updates with forint's reaction in fourth paragraph.)

