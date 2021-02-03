(Bloomberg) -- Hungary lost a dispute at the European Union’s top court over its alleged systematic failure to counter high levels of air pollution in parts of the country.

The European Commission in 2018 took the nation to the EU Court of Justice, arguing it had “systematically and persistently” failed to meet the required air quality levels and the measures adopted were inappropriate and ineffective.

“Hungary manifestly failed to adopt in good time appropriate measures” to ensure that the period it exceeded limit values for particulate matter, PM10, “was kept as short as possible in the zones concerned,” the Luxembourg-based EU court ruled on Wednesday.

The case is: C-637/18, European Commission v. Hungary.

