(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban lost a fight with the European Union as judges at the bloc’s highest court said a law targeting foreign-funded non-governmental organizations and groups linked to financier George Soros violated the bloc’s standards.

The Hungarian law imposed “discriminatory and unjustified restrictions on foreign donations to civil society organizations,” the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg said on Thursday. “The objective of increasing the transparency of the financing of associations does not appear in the present case to be capable of justifying” the disputed transparency law.

The ruling, which can’t be appealed, follows a string of clashes pitting EU nations Hungary and Poland against the European Commission for overstepping the bloc’s legal framework and challenging the rule of law. The commission sued Hungary in 2018, describing the disputed Hungarian law as imposing discriminatory, unnecessary and unjustified restrictions.

Orban’s Fidesz party has stood by the 2017 law on NGOs, saying it helps protect Hungary and boosts the transparency of foreign-funded, pro-immigration Soros organizations.

Hungary’s Constitutional Court in 2018 opted against issuing rulings on the law, pending the outcome of EU case. Orban, in power since 2010, has vowed to end liberal democracy in the nation and pledged to stick to the campaign against foreign-funded NGOs.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which funds dozens of non-governmental organizations around the world, moved its Budapest-based operations and staff to Berlin in response to the crackdown.

While the NGO law doesn’t name Soros -- who was born and raised in Budapest -- ruling party politicians first floated the idea of an NGO bill in January 2017, saying they wanted to “sweep out” organizations associated with the financier, including those that promote human rights and government transparency.

The case is: C-78/18, Commission v. Hungary.

