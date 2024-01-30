(Bloomberg) -- The forint rebounded after Hungary’s central bank unexpectedly maintained the pace of cuts to the European Union’s highest key interest rate, citing an array of risks warranting caution.

The National Bank of Hungary lowered the benchmark rate by 75 basis points for a fourth month, bringing the gauge to 10%. Only one economist out of 21 predicted the decision in a Bloomberg survey, with 20 forecasting a full-percentage-point cut, though some had flagged risks to the outlook given the volatility in the market.

The forint gained as much 0.6% against the euro after the decision was published.

“Economic trends would have allowed for a larger rate cut,” but the Monetary Council decided for a smaller step due to a deterioration in Hungary’s risk environment, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said at a press briefing in Budapest. Virag said a “careful” approach and continued positive real interest rates were still needed.

He cited the conflict in the Middle East and Hungary’s debates with the European Union among key risk factors. The Monetary Council will again consider 100 basis point and 75 basis point moves next month, Virag said, adding that the latter option was approved with a “broad majority” in the Monetary Council this time.

“The NBH has now exhibited an even higher FX sensitivity than previously assumed by the market,” said Jerome Leibovici, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

Safety Net

Virag said two weeks ago that policymakers would consider a bigger cut after inflation slid more than expected. The forint had since suffered the biggest decline among global currencies, weakening 2.5% against the euro to an almost four-month low. The depreciation gathered pace after a spat between the central bank and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government on monetary policy and Hungary’s standoff with the European Union.

The call to maintain the pace of cuts was “a surprise for the market given historically the National Bank of Hungary has buckled under Orban’s iron fist,” said Malin Rosengren at Bluebay Asset Management.

The forint’s selloff accelerated after the Economy Ministry presented a plan last week to replace the reference rate for most loans, with the aim of effectively cutting interest rates on corporates loans by several percentage points to kick start economic growth. The plan was strongly opposed by the central bank on the grounds that it would interfere with its monetary policy.

The government on Monday said it had come to an agreement with lenders to “voluntarily” scrap their margins on new corporate loans in the next six months, while dropping a push for replacing the reference rate for now.

