(Bloomberg) -- Hungary may extend the closure of all schools after it posted yet another record for daily deaths related to Covid-19.

There were 272 such deaths on Wednesday, exceeding the previous record set two days ago. The government will likely extend the one-month closure of schools beyond April 7, State Secretary Zoltan Maruzsa told Magyar Nemzet in an interview published on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet may announce additional measures for the Easter holiday later in the day. The country registered 151.4 deaths per million people in the past seven days, the highest globally, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.