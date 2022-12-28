(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Hungary’s central bank needs the government to reduce the budget deficit more aggressively to help a monetary tightening campaign eventually bolster the forint, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said.

The forint touched a record low against the euro on Monday and has dropped the most among European emerging-market currencies since the central bank stepped up a tightening campaign by delivering six interest-rate hikes in as many weeks.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s pre-election spending, including $1.8 billion in tax rebates, a 20% increase in the minimum wage as well as pension hikes, are fanning inflation risks at a time when price growth is the fastest in almost 14 years. Although the government has also announced $2 billion in spending cuts for next year, “the process needs to be taken further,” Matolcsy said in an interview in Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

“The central bank launched its fight for price stability in time, the next step must be to restore budget equilibrium,” Matolcsy said, according to the interview’s transcript. He urged a deficit target at below 3% of gross domestic product, compared to the government’s 4.9% goal for next year.

The forint was trading down 0.3% at 370.24 per euro Monday after briefly plunging more than 4% to a record 384.37 against the European common currency. It has weakened in the last month even as peers like the Czech koruna and Polish zloty managed to strengthen.

Matolcsy said the forint’s exchange rate depended on “lots of variables,” including monetary and fiscal policy but also the external environment where risk aversion generates “strong headwinds” for emerging economies.

The central bank plans to continue to hike interest rates in 2022, including raising the benchmark rate to align with the the 1-week deposit rate, the effective base rate now, in the first half of next year. The 1-week deposit rate is currently 3.8%, compared with 2.4% for the benchmark, which is set monthly.

Orban’s Fidesz party and the opposition are running neck and neck in polls ahead of elections likely to take place in April, which has prompted him to implement measures aimed at swaying voters. His latest curve-ball came last week in the form of a six-month freeze on mortgage rates at their October level, when the benchmark for most variable rate loans stood at half the current level.

The central bank followed the move with a 20 basis-point rate hike on Thursday, a day after the mortgage freeze was announced.

“The government’s step strengthens our resolve to act most decisively to rein in inflation and preserve financial stability,” Matolcsy told Magyar Nemzet.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.