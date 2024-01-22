(Bloomberg) -- Hungary opposes a bid within the European Union to create a new fund to ensure a more reliable way of delivering crucial military aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The comments, following an EU meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, confirmed Hungary’s continued obstructionism vis-a-vis Ukraine, which is trying to maintain western support to fund its military campaign against Russia’s invasion. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed a €50 billion ($54.5 billion), four-year financial aid package to Ukraine at an EU summit last month.

Hungary doesn’t support revamping the current funding mechanism, known as the European Peace Facility, where member states are reimbursed for weapons they send Ukraine, Szijjarto said in a Facebook video post. The size of the facility has been expanded several times but decisions to allocate and disburse funds require unanimous backing from member states.

Hungary, led by the most Russia-friendly government in the EU, has consistently rejected weapons deliveries to its eastern neighbor. It’s currently blocking the disbursement of the latest, €500 million tranche from the EPF.

Szijjarto said the issue will be discussed when he meets his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Jan. 29. Hungary will consider lifting its blockage if Ukraine offers “guarantees” that Hungarian companies won’t be added to its list of international war sponsors.

OTP Bank Nyrt., Hungary’s largest lender, was listed by Ukraine for maintaining a unit in Russia. The lender has since been removed from the list.

