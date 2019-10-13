(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s opposition took an early lead in the election for mayor in Budapest and made inroads in several other cities against candidates backed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, partial results showed Sunday.

Opposition candidate Gergely Karacsony obtained 49.5% of the votes in the capital against 45.4% for incumbent Mayor Istvan Tarlos, according to an early count on the election office website. Fidesz looked poised to keep its hegemony of local assemblies in Hungary’s 19 counties as well as a majority of cities.

