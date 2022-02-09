(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s opposition alliance pledged to join the European Union prosecutor’s office in a bid to unlock billions of euros in frozen aid if it manages to upset Prime Minister Viktor Orban in April elections.

Opposition premier candidate Peter Marki-Zay said he would end Hungary’s exclusion from the European Public Prosecutor’s Office mandate, which he said would unlock 7.2 billion euros ($8.2 billion) of pandemic aid that the EU has delayed on graft concerns.

“The very first step, the most important step for me, will be to join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office,” Marki-Zay said in an online briefing with the international press on Wednesday. He said it would lead to an “economic boon” by ensuring EU funds flow to Hungary.

Orban’s government is one of five to have so far rejected calls to sign up to the EU prosecutor’s purview. Under his rule, Hungary has plunged in Transparency International’s annual corruption perceptions index to rank second lowest in the 27-member bloc after Bulgaria. The organization has cited high-level impunity in graft cases, which Orban’s government denies.

Marki-Zay has made cracking down on corruption, restoring frayed ties with the EU and dismantling mechanisms that Orban has used to consolidate power during almost 12 years in office the centerpieces of the six-party opposition alliance’s campaign.

Orban’s Fidesz party is slightly ahead of the opposition camp in polls following record pre-election spending that has included pension and wage hikes as well as almost $2 billion in family tax rebates before the April 3 ballot.

While most polls still put the opposition alliance within striking distance of an upset, Marki-Zay acknowledged divisions within his camp that make his path to the premiership a steep one. The 49-year-old father of seven is a conservative provincial mayor leading a mostly liberal opposition.

“Fidesz’s camp is more solidified, they are more disciplined, more likely to actually turn up to vote,” Marki-Zay said. “Unfortunately we have a more divided supporter base, a very divided value system, so it’s more difficult to keep them together and to bring them to the polls.”

