Feb 23, 2023
Hungary Parliament to Start Debating NATO Enlargement Next Week
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s parliament will begin debating the accession of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on March 1, according to a schedule posted on its website on Wednesday.
The preliminary schedule sees a vote taking place in the week of March 6. Hungary is one of two holdouts to the NATO expansion — the fastest in the alliance’s history — as Turkey has also stalled on admitting the Nordic countries, which were invited to join last June.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
