(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank started to pivot toward monetary easing, saying the country’s risk profile had improved significantly and that the European Union’s highest inflation rate would start coming down at a brisker pace.

The comments, following a monthly meeting on Tuesday, confirmed that policymakers were now looking for an opening to cut the overnight interest rate from 18%, also the highest key rate in the EU.

“The central bank in its next, monthly rate-decision meetings will weigh the persistence of improvements in risk perceptions and will take a decision on the interest rate conditions of its overnight instruments based on that,” Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told reporters in an online briefing.

Rate-setters unanimously decided that the 18% key rate was still needed and that they’d be “cautious” when considering changes, taking into account market impact and interest rate expectations.

Earlier, the central bank lowered the top-end of its interest rate corridor to 20.5% from 25%, reducing the room for further monetary tightening and signaling that the next move would likely be a cut to the key interest rate. The base interest rate, which has become a secondary instrument, was kept unchanged at 13% as expected.

The moves and the guidance were broadly in line with Virag’s statements last week, where he said that narrowing the rate corridor would come before the reduction of the key rate. The size of the reduction to the top-end of the rate corridor wasn’t indicative of the potential cuts to the key rate, Virag said on Tuesday. The decisions would be made at monthly meetings, he said.

The 18% interest rate, in place since a record forint drop in October, has managed to shore up the currency, which rose 6.7% against the euro this year, the best performance among emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg. The forint strengthened 0.4% to 374.51 per euro following the central bank statement.

Besides buoying the currency, the key interest rate has helped put a ceiling on inflation, which peaked at 25.7% in January and has since moderated slightly to 25.2% in March, still by far the highest level in the EU.

Headline inflation is “expected to decrease at an accelerating pace in the next months,” the central bank said in a statement.

