(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s plan to accelerate monetary easing has been thrown into doubt after a spat between the central bank and the government and a standoff with the European Union sent the forint plunging.

Most economists surveyed by Bloomberg still expect the central bank to cut the benchmark rate, the EU’s highest, by a full-percentage point on Tuesday after three monthly 75 basis-point reductions. But the odds of that happening have now dropped to “almost 50/50,” according to UniCredit Group strategist Eszter Gargyan.

The currency weakness “increases the uncertainty about the outcome,” she said. The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. in Budapest, followed by a statement and briefing an hour later.

The forint suffered the biggest decline among the world’s currencies since Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Jan. 17 that the central bank was moving toward temporarily embracing bigger rate cuts after faster-than-expected disinflation. The currency has since weakened 2.6% against the euro to an almost fourth-month low.

The depreciation snowballed after the Economy Ministry presented a plan to replace the reference rate for most loans, currently the three-month interbank rate, with the three-month government bill. Such a move, which would have effectively cut interest rates on corporates loans by several percentage points, was strongly opposed by the central bank on the grounds that it would undermine its monetary policy.

The spat appeared to have been resolved when the ministry announced on Monday that it had come to an agreement with lenders on a voluntary mechanism that still uses the interbank rate, dropping plans for replacing the gauge.

Smaller Cut?

“A smaller than expected rate cut on Tuesday would be interpreted by investors as a warning salvo from the NBH at the government not to implement unorthodox policies that could undermine the effectiveness of monetary policy,” said Piotr Matys, a strategist at InTouch Capital, using the central bank’s acronym.

He said he was still betting on a 100 basis-point cut, albeit “with little conviction” and didn’t rule out a 75-basis point or even a 50 basis-point reduction.

Adding to forint pressure was the continuing obstructionism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has led to rising impatience on the part of Western allies at a time when two-thirds of Hungary’s new EU funding is still blocked due to rule of law and graft concerns.

The forint pared losses on Monday after the central bank said it had extended a €4 billion ($4.3 billion) repo line with European Central Bank until January 2025, which the Hungarian monetary authority described as a “safety net” that was useful in a “turbulent financial market environment due to heightened geopolitical risks.”

The EU will hold a summit on Thursday for the sole purpose of convincing Orban to lift his veto over the bloc’s €50 billion financial aid package for Ukraine, which is urgently needs money to finance its resistance against Russia’s invasion. Hungary last week also became the sole hold-out on ratifying Sweden’s accession to NATO, after Turkey gave its backing.

