Jan 24, 2024
Hungary Plans to Ratify Sweden’s NATO Bid, Orban Says on X
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary will ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO and that he will urge parliament to do so “at the first possible opportunity,” according to the leader’s post on X.
Orban commented after speaking with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, a day after Turkey’s parliamentary ratification left Hungary has the last hold-out on the military alliance’s expansion.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
