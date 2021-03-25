(Bloomberg) -- Hungary, which currently has the world’s highest death rate from Covid-19, plans to reopen schools once at least 2.5 million people, roughly a quarter of its population, have been vaccinated, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

Schools may reopen on April 12 at the earliest, later than the current one-month closure of educational facilities that expires on April 7. Doctors have pleaded with the government to impose a harsher lockdown as hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of patients, but Gulyas showed no sign that the cabinet would heed their advice.

Hungary has given at least one dose of a Covid vaccine to 17.4% of its population, the second-highest rate in the European Union after Malta, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

