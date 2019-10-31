(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

The European Union’s refugee policy got a boost from an adviser to the bloc’s top court who criticized Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for failing to comply with the EU’s decision to shelter refugees in line with national quotas.

In non-binding opinions on Thursday, Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston of the EU Court of Justice said the three nations “failed to fulfill their obligations under EU law” by not complying with the “provisional and time-limited mechanism for the mandatory relocation” of people seeking international protection.

“Under the principle of sincere cooperation,” each EU nation is “is entitled to expect other member states to comply with their obligations with due diligence,” Sharpston said. “That is, however, manifestly not what happened here.”

The European Commission in 2017 took the three nations to court for failing to comply with decisions two years earlier for EU nations to relocate or resettle migrants mostly from Italy and Greece, which have borne the brunt of arrivals in the biggest influx of asylum seekers to Europe since World War II. The three countries were among the loudest critics against the EU decision.

The Luxembourg-based EU court, which usually rules a few months after an opinion, follows such advice in a majority of cases.

The EU’s national quotas system won the backing of the bloc’s top court, which in a separate ruling in 2017 rejected Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s bid to have the quota decision annulled.

The three nations’ disregard for their EU obligations sets a “bad example” and “is a dangerous first step towards the breakdown of the orderly and structured society governed by the rule of law.”

“Solidarity is the lifeblood of the European project,” Sharpston said. “It also requires one to shoulder collective responsibilities and (yes) burdens to further the common good.”

