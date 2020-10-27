(Bloomberg) -- Hungary, the European Union country with the second-highest coronavirus death rate after the Czech Republic, reported a daily record 63 coronavirus deaths for Monday, almost a third more than the previous high.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has shied away from following some EU peers in approving tougher measures to try to bring the pandemic under control, including imposing curfews and switching schooling to distance learning.

Orban has said his priority is to keep the economy running after the second-biggest economic contraction in the EU’s eastern wing in the second quarter.

