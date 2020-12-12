(Bloomberg) --

Hungary’s competition authority is investigating the takeover of Poland’s Work Service SA by Italian peer Gi Group as it also acquired its Hungarian units without asking for authorization in Budapest.

The probe will ascertain if any regulations were broken, the watchdog said in a statement Saturday. Gi Group didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the probe outside regular business hours and a spokesperson wasn’t available to take a call at its office.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.