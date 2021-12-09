(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Hungary raised interest rates for a fifth time in less than a month as policy makers try to rein in the fastest inflation in 14 years.

The central bank hiked the one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points on Thursday to 3.3%, broadly matching the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. It has raised the rate by a cumulative 150 basis points since Nov. 16.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag pledged this week to front-load as much of the tightening as necessary in what he said would be a long campaign against inflation.

Last month, policy makers raised the weekly rate by more than the benchmark, which is set once a month, making it the effective base rate and allowing central bankers to respond more quickly to market developments.

The tightening has had only a limited effect on the forint, which fell to a record against the euro last month November after investors questioned the credibility of the central bank following two months of slower rate hikes. The currency has fallen 1.2% against the euro in the past month, the biggest retreat among central European emerging-market currencies.

Hungary reported annual price-growth of 7.4% in November, the fastest pace since 2007. The central bank, which targets 3% inflation over the medium term, has said that price-growth may gradually slow from December.

