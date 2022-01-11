(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government sided with authorities in Kazakhstan in their crackdown against protesters, dismissing human rights concerns after Russian-led troops helped crush an uprising over the last week.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said violent protesters need to be held accountable and concerns over human rights have “no place” when it comes to restoring order, according to statements made in a video briefing on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Destabilization efforts or coups are completely opposed to Hungary’s security interests,” Szijjarto said. “Hungary supports efforts to restore peace and order in central Asia, specifically Kazakhstan.”

The comments, after a virtual meeting of the Organization of Turkic States, puts Hungary at odds with the European Union, which condemned violence against Kazakh protesters and made a plea for the rights of its citizens.

