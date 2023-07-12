(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s government will discuss Sweden’s bid to join NATO at an extraordinary meeting later this week, according to local television station ATV.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet will meet for a three-day session, where they may settle on a date for parliament to vote on ratifying Sweden’s effort to join the alliance, ATV said Tuesday, citing unidentified people in government. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that Orban has been coordinating with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan, and the vote in parliament was only a technical issue.

Turkey, the only other NATO member along with Hungary yet to approve Sweden’s bid, this week agreed to back the Nordic country’s membership after months of negotiations.

