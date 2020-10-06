(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s crackdown on foreign-funded colleges, such as the George Soros-linked Central European University, is illegal under European Union rules, the bloc’s top court said in a challenge by the bloc’s executive body.

“The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law,” the bloc’s Court of Justice said in a binding ruling Tuesday.

The ruling focuses attention on Hungary at a time when the EU is considering cutting its generous funding to those found to be flouting the rule of law. Orban, who is among the leaders trying to torpedo the effort, initially threatened to scupper the bloc’s 750 billion euro ($884 billion) coronavirus fund before offering last week to forgo billions of euros to escape further EU scrutiny.

The case is: C-66/18, European Commission v. Hungary.

