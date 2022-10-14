(Bloomberg) -- The Hungarian central bank’s emergency actions on Friday sent domestic borrowing costs spiraling to new highs.

The rate on the country’s local-currency three-year bond jumped 149 basis points to 14.68%. The yield on five-year bonds soared 120 basis points to 12.89%.

The central bank announced a new 1-day deposit facility and said it will provide 18% interest on it compared with the 13% base interest rate. The intervention boosted the forint, which jumped as much as 3% against the euro.

