Oct 14, 2022
Hungary’s Emergency Rate Hike Sends Bond Yields Soaring
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Hungarian central bank’s emergency actions on Friday sent domestic borrowing costs spiraling to new highs.
The rate on the country’s local-currency three-year bond jumped 149 basis points to 14.68%. The yield on five-year bonds soared 120 basis points to 12.89%.
The central bank announced a new 1-day deposit facility and said it will provide 18% interest on it compared with the 13% base interest rate. The intervention boosted the forint, which jumped as much as 3% against the euro.
