(Bloomberg) -- Ganz-Mavag Europe Zrt. is officially seeking approval from the Spanish government for its €619.3 million ($673 million) offer for Talgo SA, pressing ahead with a deal that’s raised concerns in Madrid over the Hungarian bidder’s links to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The firm bid €5 a share for the Spanish manufacturer on March 7, and has now received bank guarantees for the purchase, Ganz said in a filing Thursday. The offer is 14% higher than the stock’s closing price on April 4. Its success will depend on whether investors holding just over 40% of the company’s shares accept Ganz-Mavag’s offer.

Ganz-Mavag’s owner is a private equity fund managed by Hungarian oil company Mol Nyrt., whose leadership is allied with Orban. A state-owned investment vehicle, Corvinus International Investment Plc, has a minority stake.

To complete the acquisition, Ganz-Mavag needs permission from the Spanish government, which considers the train maker a strategic company. Spanish officials have voiced reservations about Ganz-Mavag’s ties to the government in Budapest, highlighting EU-wide unease about the ambitions of Hungary’s nationalist leader.

In five terms, Orban has presided over an unprecedented consolidation of power, including declaring large swaths of Hungary’s economy “strategic,” sometimes using that as a reason to buy out foreign owners. The European Union has accused Orban of fostering a culture of cronyism and cited corruption among reasons for withholding two-thirds of €30 billion in funding.

The cabinet of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is analyzing the details of the bid, will have the final say on whether the takeover goes through because of a law passed during the pandemic to protect companies deemed as strategic.

Talgo, which was founded in 1942, is known for its unique wheel system and a tilting mechanism that enables trains to switch from one type of track to another while driving at high speeds. The company’s backlog increased by 54% to a record €4.2 billion at the end of 2023.

Read More: Orban Casts Shadow Over €600 Million Spanish Train Maker Deal

Andras Tombor, a member of Ganz-Mavag’s board, is leading the offer for Talgo. He has ties to Orban’s Fidesz party, and his investment firm also owns 50% of a Ganz-Mavag train repair subsidiary that was previously owned by Hungary’s defense minister and Russian company Transmashholding.

Ganz-Mavag says it plans to help Talgo meet its orders and expand, while maintaining its headquarters in Spain. Part of the rationale for the deal is also to grow by meeting demand in Eastern Europe over the next decade, driven by the reconstruction of Ukraine, once it starts.

Trilantic, Talgo’s largest shareholder through Pegaso Transportation with a 40.5% stake, is reportedly seeking an alternative buyer after Spain’s government signaled it may not allow the acquisition by Ganz-Mavag.

--With assistance from Marton Kasnyik and Laura Millan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.