(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s industrial production plunged the most since the Covid pandemic more than three years ago, underscoring the fragility of a nascent economic recovery from recession.

Industrial output declined a workday-adjusted 8.7% in December from a year earlier, the Budapest-based statistics office reported on Tuesday. That’s the biggest drop since June 2020 and compares with a median forecast of a 7.8% contraction in a Bloomberg survey. Factory production fell 0.3% compared with November.

The Economy Ministry attributed the contraction to weaker demand for Hungary’s exports in Europe, as well as car plants’ pausing production at the end of the year. Minister Marton Nagy has been campaigning for more fiscal and monetary stimulus measures, clashing with the central bank’s more cautious approach to interest rate cuts amid swings in the currency.

The forint was little changed at 386.58 per euro at 9:39 a.m. in Budapest, after declining to the weakest in a week in early trading.

To help boost production, the Economy Ministry on Tuesday pledged to provide 450 billion forints ($1.3 billion) in loans and grants to small- and medium-sized companies via European Union funding programs. It also cited last month’s agreement with commercial banks to temporarily limit their loan margins to help boost investment.

While data on Monday showed exports plunged 20% in December, there are signs that domestic demand is becoming more resilient. Hungary’s retail sales grew 1.4% in December from the previous month, separate data showed Tuesday. Sales dropped 0.2% from a year earlier on a workday-adjusted basis, the best reading in more than a year.

