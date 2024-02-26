1h ago
Hungary’s Orban Asks Parliament to Support Sweden’s NATO Bid
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban asked parliament to ratify Sweden’s accession to the NATO military alliance, arguing that the Nordic country’s integration will bolster Hungary’s security.
Lawmakers will vote on the ratification protocol later Monday, during the opening session of the legislature following its winter recess. Hungary is the only NATO member that has yet to ratify Sweden’s bid.
