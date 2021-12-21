25m ago
Hungary’s Orban Digs In Versus EU Court, Names Presidential Pick
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will do “nothing” to change its border policing regime, encouraged by a recent constitutional court ruling to ignore decisions on the matter made at a European Union level, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday.
The domestic court’s statement showed “it doesn’t matter what the European court ruled, it does not matter, Hungary will still have to defend its borders,” Orban told reporters in Budapest.
Separately, Orban said his ruling Fidesz party will nominate Family Affairs Minister Katalin Novak to become Hungary’s next president when Janos Ader’s term expires next year in the largely ceremonial role.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
'Spider-Man' smashes pandemic-era record with US$253M debut
-
2:42
Elon Musk says he'll pay over US$11B in taxes this year
-
7:15
Cash-rich investors split between mutual funds and DIY
-
4:13
Single and ready to mingle: How dating has changed during COVID
-
1:44
GM bids a brusque farewell to the CEO of Cruise
-
2:42
Elon Musk enters the home stretch of his Tesla share sales