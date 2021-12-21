(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will do “nothing” to change its border policing regime, encouraged by a recent constitutional court ruling to ignore decisions on the matter made at a European Union level, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday.

The domestic court’s statement showed “it doesn’t matter what the European court ruled, it does not matter, Hungary will still have to defend its borders,” Orban told reporters in Budapest.

Separately, Orban said his ruling Fidesz party will nominate Family Affairs Minister Katalin Novak to become Hungary’s next president when Janos Ader’s term expires next year in the largely ceremonial role.

