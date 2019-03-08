(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that his Fidesz party may need to leave the European People’s Party, adding that in such a case he’ll consider Poland as the first point of contact to build a new alliance.

Orban remains in talks with other leaders in the Christian Democratic grouping within the European Union and prefers to reform that organization from within to help anti-immigration forces hold sway, he told public radio on Friday. At the same time, he will seek to speak to his counterparts in Poland’s ruling party, which is outside the EPP, at a NATO-related event this weekend, he said.

"There can be no compromise on defending Christian culture and on the matter of migration," Orban said. "We can talk about everything else."

