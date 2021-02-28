(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to finalize the divorce between his Fidesz party and the European Union’s biggest political group after a long feud over democratic norms.

The European People’s Party is considering tightening rules that govern its membership, making it easier to expel parties that fall short of fundamental freedoms and values.

Fidesz will leave the group if these changes are approved, Orban said in a letter to EPP Chairman Manfred Weber Sunday, which was obtained by Bloomberg. The Hungarian party was already suspended from the EPP in 2019, which Orban at the time also tried to preempt by portraying it as his own strategic move.

Since then, the premier has explored alliances with parties further to the right of the EPP, which are more closely aligned with his anti-immigrant policies, though he hasn’t made any formal moves.

