(Bloomberg) -- There is a good chance for Hungary and Poland to agree with the European Union on passing its $2.2 trillion spending package this week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The two sides are “one centimeter” away from an agreement, Orban said in an interview with the Polsat broadcaster during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

The two eastern EU members, which have prevented passage of the bloc’s multi-year budget and coronavirus relief package over their objections of tying the cash to upholding the rule of law, are aligned in their stance, Orban said.

