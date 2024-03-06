(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to discuss how to end Russia’s war on Ukraine this week with former US President Donald Trump in Florida, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Orban, the Kremlin’s closest ally in the European Union, held up aid from the bloc for Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion, while maintaining cordial relations with Vladimir Putin. The prospect of another Trump presidency has raised concerns among European leadership, including Ukraine’s, about the EU’s ability to respond to the war and Russian influence.

Orban has been trying to curry favor with Trump, seeing his return to the White House as a way to ease Hungary’s diplomatic isolation after disputes with NATO and EU allies brought pressure from the Biden administration and a group of bipartisan US lawmakers. The meeting with Trump will also focus on bilateral ties between Hungary and the US, Szijjarto said.

Talks to end the war are inevitable because “Kyiv can’t defeat Russia,” and “Russia can’t defeat the entire West,” Szijjarto said in an interview with state-run Russian media service RIA Novosti on Wednesday. While Orban has called for an immediate cease-fire, he’s offered no other plans for bringing the war, already in its third year, to an end.

Ukraine has a 10-point peace formula that includes a total Russian withdrawal from all occupied territory, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, and has ruled out negotiating with Putin, conditions Russia has said it won’t accept. Putin has urged the overthrow of Ukraine’s government and questioned the country’s existence, leaving little room for peace talks to start.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting on March 8 highlights how Trump is increasingly exerting his influence on foreign policy matters from the campaign trail as he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination and a likely general-election rematch against President Joe Biden.

Unlike many other EU leaders, Orban hasn’t traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

