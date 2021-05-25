1h ago
Hungary’s Pivot, Fed’s Push Back, Korea’s Debt Pile: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
- Hungary is moving closer to the European Union’s first major increase in interest rates this year, with policy makers poised to flag the start of a monetary-tightening cycle next month
- Federal Reserve officials pushed back against the threat that a spike in price pressures will prove lasting as the U.S. economy reopens
- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing to nearly triple the Internal Revenue Service’s budget to help identify wealthy individuals who are cheating on their taxes
- Meantime Senate Republicans are planning to make a new overture to President Joe Biden on infrastructure spending, and said they’ll continue trying this week to strike a bipartisan deal after rejecting the White House’s latest counteroffer of $1.7 trillion as too costly
- Bank of England policy makers pushed back against concerns that the U.K.’s rapid economic rebound from the pandemic will lead to a damaging wave of inflation
- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey set out further concerns about digital currencies, saying there’s a danger of “getting carried away” with financial innovation
- Asia’s surging coronavirus infections and slow pace of vaccinations is testing the limits of what central banks can do to further support what had been the world’s stand out economic recovery
- South Korea’s consumer confidence strengthened to a high of almost three years in May, fueling optimism that the economy is on track for a strong recovery from the pandemic slump
- The nation’s household credit growth moderated last quarter for the first time since the pandemic began, although the level reached a record high amid low interest rates
- Singapore stuck to its economic growth forecast for this year, seeing past the impact of restrictions imposed to stem an uptick in Covid-19 cases while flagging that the global course of the pandemic remains a key risk
