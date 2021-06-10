(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s lawmakers would ban advertisements that are deemed to “popularize” homosexuality or gender change among children.

The bill, submitted to parliament on Thursday, bars media outlets from running such ads to those 18 and under. The text is an amendment to proposed legislation that seeks to crack down on pedophilia. Orban’s lawmakers have a supermajority in parliament, allowing them to pass any legislation without opposition support.

Orban, who has enshrined in the constitution that marriage is only possible between a man and a woman, is trying to fire up his conservative voters ahead of next year’s general election, which are expected to be the most closely-contested in more than a decade.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.