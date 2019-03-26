(Bloomberg) -- Follow the latest global economic news and analysis @economics.

Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Hungary is set to start wrapping up one of Europe’s longest ever monetary-stimulus campaigns, though it’s unclear how aggressively it will tighten policy.

Central bankers in Africa’s largest economies will consider very different conditions when deciding on interest rates over the next seven days than they did two months ago, and will mostly come to the same conclusions.

The Boao Forum for Asia this week provides a yardstick to measure China’s progress in implementing President Xi Jinping’s promises to open the nation’s economy more to outsiders

The Federal Reserve is getting monetary policy “about right” after pivoting in recent weeks to a decidedly more dovish posture, say a plurality of economists surveyed by Bloomberg

Italians cherish easy money, while German speakers want this era gone

For Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the U.S. central bank’s wait-and-see mode recalls the Asian financial crisis of 1998

Weakness in income outside of wages helps explain a disconnect between Australia’s robust jobs market and slowing economy, said a senior central bank official

South Korean President Moon Jae-in must boost government spending by about $9 billion more than originally planned this year if he wants to meet his economic growth forecast

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jeffrey Black in Hong Kong at jblack25@bloomberg.net;James Mayger in Beijing at jmayger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.