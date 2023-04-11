(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s top diplomat secured a deal to expand gas flows from Russia and renewed a financing agreement on its nuclear power plant, underscoring Budapest’s schism with the rest of the European Union over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sealed the deals as Prime Minister Viktor Orban moves to boost his country’s dependence on Russian oil, gas and nuclear supplies, while fellow EU members strive to break free.

Hungary will now have the option to receive more natural gas from Russia on top of an existing long-term agreement ahead of the winter storage season, Szijjarto said in a statement.

Gazprom PJSC will consider not only supplies above contractual volumes in 2023 but also the possibility of delayed payments for these shipments, Russia’s gas giant said in a Telegram post.

Szijjarto also agreed to further secure crude supplies through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine.

“Russia has always been a reliable energy supplier, in the future we are also ready to ensure reliable supplies to Hungary,” Putin’s deputy Prime Minister for Energy, Alexander Novak, said in a statement after the two met on Tuesday. He thanked Szijjarto and Orban for “constructive cooperation.”

Hungary has taken steps to diversify its energy sources, accessing liquefied natural gas from sea terminals in Croatia and Poland. Budapest has also been in talks with Azerbaijan for electricity and gas exports.

But relations with Moscow remain paramount in the energy sphere. After visiting Belarus in February — another rare trip to a Moscow ally under western sanctions — Szijjarto twinned his meeting with Novak by also speaking with Alexey Likhachev, the chief executive officer of state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Novak and Likhachev are both under sanctions from Ukraine and some of its allies, although not by the EU. Orban has criticized EU sanctions against Russia, saying they don’t work, despite economic data showing they have dented the ability of President Vladimir Putin’s government to build weapons and intensify his war in Ukraine.

Novak is crucial to Hungary’s continued efforts to import gas and oil from Russia after Orban clinched an exemption from an EU ban on most crude imports by threatening to block it.

“As long as energy supply is a physical issue and not a matter of political or ideological like or dislike, Russia and cooperation with Russia will remain crucial for Hungary’s energy security,” Szijjarto said in a statement.

Rosatom is overseeing the expansion of Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant, a deal that has drawn criticism for giving Putin influence over an EU country’s energy supply.

The deal Szijjarto clinched on Tuesday includes financing for the project that will “guarantee its implementation,” he said, adding that the agreement would need approval from the EU Commission.

The “preparatory works are underway to construct auxiliary buildings” at Paks 2, Rosatom said in a Telegram post after the meeting. Rosatom is continuing the process of obtaining licenses for certain types of works, it added.

