(Bloomberg) -- The website to register for a coronavirus vaccine in Hungary was one of several government pages facing a cyber attack on Friday, leading to temporary outages for some users.

The affected websites included the government’s main information page related to the pandemic and a public questionnaire on easing lockdown measures that had been launched earlier in the day, State Secretary Csaba Domotor said in a statement on the cabinet’s website.

Authorities were working on maintaining access to the pages and identifying the source of the attacks, he said.

