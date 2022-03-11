(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian fighter jets were scrambled twice on Friday after suspected violations of the NATO country’s airspace by an unidentified object, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The fighters found nothing after roaming the north-eastern area of the country, near war-torn Ukraine, where radars had signaled the unidentified object, Szijjarto said in a video on Meta’s Facebook on Friday.

The events took place a day after an unmanned military aircraft crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb after trespassing Hungarian and Romanian airspace. Hungary is working with NATO allies Romania and Croatia to investigate that incident, Szijjarto said.

