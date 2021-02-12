(Bloomberg) -- Hungary seeks to vaccinate 2 million people by Easter with the help of Chinese-developed shots, according to Premier Viktor Orban.

The nation of almost 10 million people will be able to counter a projected increase in infection rates with the accelerated inoculation process that has benefited from purchases that circumvent joint European Union procurements, Orban said on public radio Friday.

The country is set to receive 500,000 shots from the Chinese company next week, which may help the tally move beyond the more than 300,000 who have already received a vaccine. Earlier inoculations were mostly administered with the use of vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Hungary’s vaccine trajectory means the country won’t need to tighten lockdown measures, he said.

